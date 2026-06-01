SpaceX targets $28.5 trillion AI robots and self-driving car market Business Jun 13, 2026

SpaceX is setting its sights on a massive $28.5 trillion market, thanks to the rise of AI-powered humanoid robots and self-driving cars.

After SpaceX's record-breaking Nasdaq debut, President Gwynne Shotwell shared that these smart machines could seriously boost demand for computing and global communication.

As she put it, "But if you think about digital humans, humanoid robots, and all cars on the planet eventually becoming fully self-driving, they all need AI compute and communications,"