SpaceX targets $28.5 trillion AI robots and self-driving car market
SpaceX is setting its sights on a massive $28.5 trillion market, thanks to the rise of AI-powered humanoid robots and self-driving cars.
After SpaceX's record-breaking Nasdaq debut, President Gwynne Shotwell shared that these smart machines could seriously boost demand for computing and global communication.
As she put it, "But if you think about digital humans, humanoid robots, and all cars on the planet eventually becoming fully self-driving, they all need AI compute and communications,"
Starlink to connect billions worldwide
Shotwell also pointed out that Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet, will be key for keeping all these new devices connected worldwide.
With billions of gadgets needing fast, reliable links to "phone home," Starlink is set to become a backbone for global AI infrastructure.
Oh, and by the way: SpaceX's IPO just made Elon Musk even richer, bumping his net worth up to around $1.1 trillion.