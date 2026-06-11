SpaceX to debut on Nasdaq June 12 near $1.75T valuation Business Jun 11, 2026

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is making its Nasdaq debut on June 12 with a massive nearly $1.75 trillion valuation, putting it among the top US companies right out of the gate.

Thanks to new Nasdaq rules, SpaceX could join the Nasdaq-100 index in just 15 trading days, which might trigger a rush of buying from funds that track the index.