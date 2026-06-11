SpaceX to debut on Nasdaq June 12 near $1.75T valuation
SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is making its Nasdaq debut on June 12 with a massive nearly $1.75 trillion valuation, putting it among the top US companies right out of the gate.
Thanks to new Nasdaq rules, SpaceX could join the Nasdaq-100 index in just 15 trading days, which might trigger a rush of buying from funds that track the index.
India: limited Nasdaq-100 access
If you're in India and curious about SpaceX's buzz, you could benefit indirectly through mutual funds linked to the Nasdaq-100.
There are five such options from Axis, ICICI Prudential, Motilal Oswal, and Navi Mutual Fund.
Just keep in mind: new investments in global funds are currently limited because of regulatory caps on overseas investments.
SpaceX 4.2% tradable 12.7% for index
Nasdaq's rule tweaks mean about 4.2% of SpaceX's shares will be freely tradable after the IPO, while it would reportedly be treated as having a 12.7% free float for index-weight calculation purposes, something Chris Wood calls unprecedented.