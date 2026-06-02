Why SpaceX's IPO filing says water access is a risk

The updated filing adds water access to a list of challenges in scaling AI infrastructure. Previously, SpaceX had only mentioned power at economically feasible prices, long construction timelines, and material shortages as constraints for its data centers. The amended document now includes multiple references to water access, stating that "significant water resources may be required for cooling large-scale data center operations."

SpaceX has stressed that water availability is a key factor in data center site selection, development, and operations. This could potentially increase costs, delay expansion plans or force the implementation of alternative cooling techniques.

Share allocation

SpaceX's IPO filing reveals potential Tesla merger plans

Along with the water access update, SpaceX's amended filing also reveals plans to reserve up to 5% of shares being sold in the IPO for employees and friends of executives. The company also warned investors that it may issue a "significant" number of shares in future transactions after the IPO. This could potentially lead to dilution for existing shareholders, hinting at a possible merger with Tesla.