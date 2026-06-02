Why SpaceX's IPO filing says water access is a risk
What's the story
SpaceX has updated its initial public offering (IPO) filing to highlight water access as a major challenge. The new language in the amended version of the filing stresses that access to water is just as critical for data center cooling as power and processors. This comes amid ongoing debates about data center water consumption and its potential contribution to localized droughts that are being made worse by climate change.
Infrastructure challenges
Water access added to list of challenges
The updated filing adds water access to a list of challenges in scaling AI infrastructure. Previously, SpaceX had only mentioned power at economically feasible prices, long construction timelines, and material shortages as constraints for its data centers. The amended document now includes multiple references to water access, stating that "significant water resources may be required for cooling large-scale data center operations."
Site selection
Water availability key factor in data center site selection
SpaceX has stressed that water availability is a key factor in data center site selection, development, and operations. This could potentially increase costs, delay expansion plans or force the implementation of alternative cooling techniques.
Share allocation
SpaceX's IPO filing reveals potential Tesla merger plans
Along with the water access update, SpaceX's amended filing also reveals plans to reserve up to 5% of shares being sold in the IPO for employees and friends of executives. The company also warned investors that it may issue a "significant" number of shares in future transactions after the IPO. This could potentially lead to dilution for existing shareholders, hinting at a possible merger with Tesla.