SpaceX wins $1.6B Space Force contract to launch 18 Falcon9s
SpaceX just scored a $1.6 billion contract from the US Space Force to launch 18 Falcon 9 rockets by 2027.
These missions will send Pentagon satellites into orbit, helping detect and target airborne objects.
The deal is part of a big push to let companies like United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin compete for key defense launches.
SpaceX tops $7B as rivals falter
SpaceX has racked up over $7 billion in Pentagon contracts this year alone, including major satellite deals that boost real-time missile-warning technology.
Meanwhile, competitors are struggling: United Launch Alliance is investigating a faulty booster separation system on its Vulcan rocket, and Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is still grounded after an explosion in May.
Even with SpaceX's winning streak, the Pentagon wants more players in the game to keep things competitive.