SpaceX wins $4.16B US Space Force Golden Dome satellite contract
Business
SpaceX just landed a huge $4.16 billion contract from the US Space Force to create satellites for the Golden Dome defense shield.
These high-tech satellites will use space sensors and communication systems, with AI-enabled ground processing to spot incoming missiles and aircraft from orbit, helping fix gaps in older, ground-based systems.
OTA speeds Golden Dome development
The deal uses a speedy process called other transaction authority, or OTA, to encourage quick development and competition among companies.
SpaceX is also working on space-based interceptors and secure military communications with Starshield, and regularly launches national security satellites.
The Golden Dome system aims to be up and running by 2028, with more partners joining soon.