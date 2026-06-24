SpaceX's 1st US bond sale draws $89B investor demand

Investors back SpaceX despite heavy spending

The overwhelming demand shows investors are betting big on SpaceX, even though the company expects heavy spending in the coming years.

This deal is now one of this year's largest investment-grade offerings. Analyst Robert Schiffman pointed out that it also opens doors for those looking to get in on the AI boom.

Major banks like Bank of America and Goldman Sachs managed the sale, highlighting SpaceX's growing influence in finance and tech.