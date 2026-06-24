SpaceX's 1st US bond sale draws $89B investor demand
Business
SpaceX just pulled off its first-ever US bond sale, and the response was huge. Investors lined up with $89 billion in demand, far above the original goal of $20 billion to $25 billion.
The sale, expected to price on June 23, 2026, helps refinance a bridge loan and cover some corporate expenses.
Investors back SpaceX despite heavy spending
The overwhelming demand shows investors are betting big on SpaceX, even though the company expects heavy spending in the coming years.
This deal is now one of this year's largest investment-grade offerings. Analyst Robert Schiffman pointed out that it also opens doors for those looking to get in on the AI boom.
Major banks like Bank of America and Goldman Sachs managed the sale, highlighting SpaceX's growing influence in finance and tech.