SpaceX's $75B IPO could spur more investment into Indian startups
SpaceX's massive $75 billion IPO is making waves, and it might just mean more money flowing to Indian startups.
The investors behind SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI have already poured nearly $58 billion into India's tech scene since 2016.
With OpenAI and Anthropic also eyeing huge IPOs (think trillion-dollar valuations), there's hope some of that fresh cash could head India's way too.
India startup funding down 18% $11.7B
Even with all this global cash moving around, things aren't easy for Indian startups right now.
Funding actually dropped 18% in FY2025-26 (the fiscal year ended March 2026), landing at $11.7 billion.
As Tracxn's Neha Singh points out, most big investors are still cautious about betting big on India, so while there's potential, it might take a little longer for those dollars to show up in a big way.