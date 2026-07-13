SpaceX's $75B IPO could spur more investment into Indian startups

India startup funding down 18% $11.7B

Even with all this global cash moving around, things aren't easy for Indian startups right now.

Funding actually dropped 18% in FY2025-26 (the fiscal year ended March 2026), landing at $11.7 billion.

As Tracxn's Neha Singh points out, most big investors are still cautious about betting big on India, so while there's potential, it might take a little longer for those dollars to show up in a big way.