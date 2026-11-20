To keep things financially smart, SpaceX is splitting the debt into three parts (maturing in four to six years) so it stays off its balance sheet and protects its credit rating.

The company will lease these powerful NVIDIA Rubin chips for about five years through an Apollo-backed setup, in the first half of 2027.

This move follows other big SpaceX fundraisers earlier this year and shows just how serious it is about staying ahead in tech.