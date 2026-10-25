SpaceX's Super Intelligence posts 830% revenue surge to $7.6B

SpaceX's AI branch, Super Intelligence, just pulled off a massive 830% jump in revenue, hitting $7.6 billion last quarter.

This huge leap was boosted by strong demand for computing power and an August acquisition that contributed $608 million during the third quarter, and it's great news for NVIDIA and CoreWeave.

NVIDIA supplies the graphics chips powering this AI push, while CoreWeave rents out the muscle needed to keep things running.