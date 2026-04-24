SpaceX's xAI faces international probe over allegedly explicit AI-generated images
Business
SpaceX just gave investors a heads-up: Its AI company, xAI, is under international investigation for allegedly creating and sharing explicit AI-generated images.
An example probe was launched in Ireland in February. Regulators are also looking into how xAI's tech is used in ads, consumer protection, and harmful content.
Investigations could cut SpaceX market access
SpaceX says these investigations could lead to loss of access to certain markets that might affect its place in the market.
This whole situation shows just how tricky it is for AI companies to keep up with global rules while pushing tech forward.