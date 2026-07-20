Spain vs Argentina World Cup final sparks online orders surge
Business
The Spain vs. Argentina FIFA World Cup final early on Monday, July 20, 2026, sparked a huge jump in online orders as people prepped for match-day hangouts.
Food delivery and quick commerce apps saw a rush, with fans stocking up on snacks and essentials to make their celebrations easier.
Retail apps launch World Cup deals
Platforms like Amazon Now and Zepto rolled out special deals on party supplies, snacks, drinks, and desserts to grab attention.
Ownly's food delivery app even offered items starting at just nine rupees for those hosting friends.
Experts say big events like the World Cup are changing how young consumers shop. Brands that offer convenience and smart promos during these moments really stand out.