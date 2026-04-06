Spain's Xoople raises $130 million to launch satellites for AI training

Xoople and L3Harris developing 100x sensors

Teaming up with L3Harris Technologies, Xoople is working on sensors that promise data two orders of magnitude better than today's systems.

CEO Fabrizio Pirondini says.

The company has already raised $225 million so far and is embedding its distribution strategy into platforms like Microsoft and Esri, going head-to-head with big names like Vantor and Planet.

Pirondini puts it simply: We're already in unicorn territory.