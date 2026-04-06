Spain's Xoople raises $130 million to launch satellites for AI training
Spanish startup Xoople has landed $130 million in new funding to launch a network of satellites designed to collect super-accurate data for training AI models.
The round was led by Nazca Capital, with MCH Private Equity and others joining in.
Founded in 2019, Xoople is aiming to make its mark by offering much sharper Earth data than what's currently out there.
Xoople and L3Harris developing 100x sensors
Teaming up with L3Harris Technologies, Xoople is working on sensors that promise data two orders of magnitude better than today's systems.
CEO Fabrizio Pirondini says.
The company has already raised $225 million so far and is embedding its distribution strategy into platforms like Microsoft and Esri, going head-to-head with big names like Vantor and Planet.
Pirondini puts it simply: We're already in unicorn territory.