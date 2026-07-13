Spanish firm Submer to invest $2B in MP's semiconductor sector
What's the story
Spain's Submer Group has announced a massive investment of $2 billion (approximately ₹19,000 crore) in Madhya Pradesh's semiconductor industry. The announcement was made during the MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0 event in Bhopal. The investment is expected to create around 5,000 direct jobs for locals and strengthen the region's technological infrastructure significantly.
Infrastructure development
Land allotted for data center project
Along with the investment, Submer Group also received land allotment for a data center project in Madhya Pradesh.
The company had sent an email requesting land for the facility, and within six days, 15 acres of land was allotted in the Acharpura industrial area.
This quick turnaround highlights the government's commitment to facilitating infrastructure development and attracting foreign investments.