Spanish satellite company Sateliot launches affordable NB-IoT push in India
Business
Spanish satellite company Sateliot just set up shop in India, aiming to make affordable NB-IoT (narrowband Internet of Things) satellite connectivity a reality here.
Its tech helps smart devices talk to each other, even in tough spots like remote farms or far-off villages.
With India's IoT scene booming and rural areas still needing better connections, Sateliot sees huge potential.
Sateliot teams with mobile networks
Sateliot says it is teaming up with mobile networks to close last-mile connectivity gaps, so even industries in hard-to-reach places can work smarter.
It is also pushing for clearer rules around IoT satellites, hoping this move sparks more innovation and levels the playing field for everyone.