SpiceJet, Ajay Singh seek SC nod for Gurugram ₹148cr land
Business
SpiceJet and its chairman Ajay Singh are asking the Supreme Court if they can use a Gurugram land deed worth ₹148 crore as security, instead of paying ₹144 crore in cash.
This is all part of a long-running fight with ex-promoter Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways over a share deal gone wrong.
Delhi HC bars SpiceJet land swap
The dispute started back in 2015 when Maran and KAL Airways sold their stake to Singh.
An arbitration panel later told SpiceJet to refund ₹579 crore, but the Delhi High Court has repeatedly refused to let them swap cash for land, even charging them ₹50,000 for trying too many times.
The court also didn't buy SpiceJet's excuse about financial troubles from flight disruptions, since payment deadlines were set way before those issues began.