SpiceJet awaits NCLT verdict on aviator ML 60cr Boeing 737
Business
SpiceJet is waiting on a big decision from India's company court, the National Company Law Tribunal, or NCLT, after aircraft lessor Aviator ML accused the airline of skipping a 60 crore rupee payment for a leased Boeing 737.
The tribunal has wrapped up hearings, but with one of the NCLT members who heard the case due to retire, everyone's watching for a verdict that could shape SpiceJet's future.
SpiceJet seeks funds amid legal battles
The airline has been juggling multiple legal battles over unpaid dues to several lessors and creditors, even though it managed to settle with some.
To keep flying, SpiceJet is trying to raise new funds while navigating these financial storms.
On the legal front, top lawyers are representing both sides with the case now awaiting a verdict.