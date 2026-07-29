SpiceJet awaits NCLT verdict on aviator ML 60cr Boeing 737

SpiceJet is waiting on a big decision from India's company court, the National Company Law Tribunal, or NCLT, after aircraft lessor Aviator ML accused the airline of skipping a 60 crore rupee payment for a leased Boeing 737.

The tribunal has wrapped up hearings, but with one of the NCLT members who heard the case due to retire, everyone's watching for a verdict that could shape SpiceJet's future.