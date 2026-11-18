SpiceJet's board just gave the green light to raise up to ₹5,500crore so the airline can bounce back from tough times.

Part of the plan is to increase its authorized share capital (the maximum amount of share capital a company is permitted to issue) from ₹2,000crore to ₹7,500crore, making it easier for SpiceJet to issue shares and potentially bring in fresh funds and hopefully steady its finances.