SpiceJet board approves ₹5,500cr raise and capital increase to ₹7,500cr
SpiceJet's board just gave the green light to raise up to ₹5,500crore so the airline can bounce back from tough times.
Part of the plan is to increase its authorized share capital (the maximum amount of share capital a company is permitted to issue) from ₹2,000crore to ₹7,500crore, making it easier for SpiceJet to issue shares and potentially bring in fresh funds and hopefully steady its finances.
Board asks management to expedite investments
The board has told management to move fast on locking in new investments.
While details are still being worked out, this cash boost should help with day-to-day operations and build confidence among investors.
The big goal? To make sure SpiceJet stays strong and sustainable long term in a pretty competitive industry.