SpiceJet cancels 25-30 flights daily, passengers stranded at airports

SpiceJet is struggling big time; at least 25-30 flights are being canceled every day, often with passengers waiting for three to five hours before being informed that their flights have been canceled.

Passengers have been left waiting at airports for hours, only to find out their flights aren't taking off.

With only 12 planes in its fleet, of which 3 wet-leased aircraft are grounded over money issues, the airline's ability to keep up with schedules is in serious doubt.