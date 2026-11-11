SpiceJet cancels 25-30 flights daily, passengers stranded at airports
SpiceJet is struggling big time; at least 25-30 flights are being canceled every day, often with passengers waiting for three to five hours before being informed that their flights have been canceled.
Passengers have been left waiting at airports for hours, only to find out their flights aren't taking off.
With only 12 planes in its fleet, of which 3 wet-leased aircraft are grounded over money issues, the airline's ability to keep up with schedules is in serious doubt.
SpiceJet market share drops to 0.6%
On top of all this, SpiceJet's finances are shaky.
The airline was supposed to run between 69 and 80 flights a day this winter but managed just 26 on November 9.
Its market share has crashed to just 0.6%.
Even so, it's still selling tickets months ahead, so if you're booking with it, double-check your flight status and maybe have a backup plan handy.