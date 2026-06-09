SpiceJet is seeking an emergency loan

SpiceJet delays pilot salaries as it seeks government-backed loan

By Mudit Dube 12:38 pm Jun 09, 202612:38 pm

What's the story

SpiceJet has delayed salary payments to many of its pilots since March, as per internal communications reviewed by Reuters. The airline is now seeking an emergency loan under a government-backed credit scheme to stabilize operations. SpiceJet was India's second-largest domestic carrier in 2019 with a market share of around 15%. However, it has now slipped to fourth place with just 3.4% market share due to long-standing financial troubles exacerbated by the US-Iran conflict in West Asia.