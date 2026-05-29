SpiceJet faces provisional GST assessment for 124.65cr over missed returns

Show-cause notice threatens SpiceJet GST registration

On May 25, 2026, authorities sent SpiceJet a show-cause notice that could lead to its GST registration being canceled if it doesn't clear up pending filings soon.

The tax demand covers late returns from November to March, with amounts ranging from ₹44 crore down to ₹12 crore per month.

Officials have warned that if SpiceJet doesn't act fast, tougher legal steps are coming.