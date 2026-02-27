SpiceJet gets penalty for delaying ₹145cr payment to KAL
SpiceJet just got a reality check from the Supreme Court, which told the airline and its chairman Ajay Singh to deposit ₹144.51 crore in an ongoing money battle with KAL Airways.
The court wasn't thrilled about all the delays—so it slapped Singh with a ₹1 lakh penalty and gave them six weeks to pay up.
Background on the case
This drama goes back to 2015, when KAL Airways sold its majority stake to Singh as SpiceJet was struggling financially.
After years of legal back-and-forth, courts have ordered SpiceJet to pay hundreds of crores, but the company says it's already paid most of what's owed and promises business will keep running as usual.
Why this matters
It's a reminder that even big companies can't dodge financial disputes forever—and courts are getting stricter about delays.
Plus, for anyone following India's aviation scene or interested in how long corporate battles can drag on, this is one saga that keeps going.