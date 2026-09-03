SpiceJet plans comeback with 20 aircraft, 200 daily flights

The 20 aircraft to be inducted into SpiceJet's fleet include 15 Boeing and five Airbus planes.

The induction process will take place between mid-October and mid-November, ahead of the winter travel peak starting with Durga Puja.

The new additions will be inducted under damp and wet lease agreements. Damp leases involve the lessor providing an aircraft with flight crew and maintenance support while the airline provides its own cabin crew.