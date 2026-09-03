SpiceJet plans comeback with 20 aircraft, 200 daily flights
What's the story
SpiceJet has announced its plan to add 20 aircraft into its fleet by mid-November. The move comes as part of the airline's strategy to enhance capacity for the upcoming winter schedule and holiday travel season. The company is targeting an ambitious goal of operating up to 200 daily flights during this peak period. This expansion is expected to bolster both domestic and international network operations, providing much-needed relief from high airfares during peak demand periods.
Aircraft induction
Aircraft to be inducted under damp and wet lease agreements
The 20 aircraft to be inducted into SpiceJet's fleet include 15 Boeing and five Airbus planes.
The induction process will take place between mid-October and mid-November, ahead of the winter travel peak starting with Durga Puja.
The new additions will be inducted under damp and wet lease agreements. Damp leases involve the lessor providing an aircraft with flight crew and maintenance support while the airline provides its own cabin crew.
Operational plans
SpiceJet's focus on capacity enhancement
SpiceJet's Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said the airline is gearing up for winter with a clear focus on adding capacity where passengers need it most.
The aircraft will help strengthen the network, add frequencies, and provide more travel options during peak demand periods.
Maharshi also noted that these additions will support operations through both winter and summer peak travel seasons, bringing greater stability to capacity and easing pressure on airfares.
Route enhancements
Boosting connectivity and restoring operational capacity
The induction of aircraft is expected to boost capacity across SpiceJet's domestic and international network, providing additional capacity through the winter and summer peak travel seasons.
The airline plans to increase frequencies on key routes and strengthen connectivity in markets with high demand.
This fleet expansion is part of a broader plan by SpiceJet to restore capacity and build a larger operational fleet.