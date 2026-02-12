SpiceJet reports ₹269 crore pre-tax loss for December quarter
Business
SpiceJet just reported a standalone pre-tax loss of ₹269 crore for October-December 2025—a sharp turnaround from the year-ago quarter's profit (Oct-Dec 2024).
Higher fuel prices, grounded planes, and new labor rules were cited as weighing on expenses, which rose about 9% year-on-year, making this quarter especially tough for the airline.
Total income declined 6.6% year-on-year to ₹1,545 crore, but there's a small silver lining: their net loss actually shrank by more than half from the previous quarter.
To bounce back, SpiceJet added 16 leased planes—boosting its market share to 4.3%.
The airline is also planning to grow its fleet even more and has applied to get listed on the NSE, hoping these moves will help steady things ahead.