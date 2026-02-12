SpiceJet reports ₹269 crore pre-tax loss for December quarter

Total income declined 6.6% year-on-year to ₹1,545 crore

Total income declined 6.6% year-on-year to ₹1,545 crore, but there's a small silver lining: their net loss actually shrank by more than half from the previous quarter.

To bounce back, SpiceJet added 16 leased planes—boosting its market share to 4.3%.

The airline is also planning to grow its fleet even more and has applied to get listed on the NSE, hoping these moves will help steady things ahead.