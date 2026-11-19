SpiceJet risks shutdown without ₹5,500cr as over half flights canceled
SpiceJet is in deep trouble right now: over half its flights are getting canceled every day, leaving a lot of travelers stranded.
The airline's board just approved a huge raising up to ₹5,500 crore fundraising to try and keep things running, but airline executives warned that if a fund infusion doesn't happen within a week, the carrier may have to shut business.
Despite all this chaos, the aviation regulator, DGCA, hasn't stepped in to limit ticket sales.
SpiceJet 15 of 66 flights operating
Of the 66 daily flights SpiceJet is allowed this winter, only 15 are actually taking off.
Six planes are grounded because the airline hasn't paid its lessors, and even FLYONE from Moldova has pulled out due to unpaid bills.
With so many cancelations and little action from the DGCA (especially when regulators have stepped in during similar crises before), passengers are left wondering who's looking out for them.