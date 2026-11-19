SpiceJet is in deep trouble right now: over half its flights are getting canceled every day, leaving a lot of travelers stranded.

The airline's board just approved a huge raising up to ₹5,500 crore fundraising to try and keep things running, but airline executives warned that if a fund infusion doesn't happen within a week, the carrier may have to shut business.

Despite all this chaos, the aviation regulator, DGCA, hasn't stepped in to limit ticket sales.