SpiceJet seeks Delhi HC time to pay Kalanithi Maran 50L/cr

The airline had agreed on 13 June to pay up by August 27, but it missed the deadline.

The court will check in on its progress on September 21.

This money fight actually goes back to 2015, when Maran and KAL Airways transferred their 58.46% stake in SpiceJet to promoter Ajay Singh during a period of severe financial stress at the airline.

Since then, disputes over unpaid dues and legal awards have kept things tense between both sides.