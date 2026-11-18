SpiceJet shares surge nearly 30% despite nationwide flight disruptions
SpiceJet's stock has shot up nearly 30% in just six days, regularly hitting the daily upper limit on the BSE, even though passengers are facing flight cancelations and delays nationwide.
The airline's market value also climbed by about ₹350 crore to ₹1,522 crore, as investors seem optimistic thanks to talk of new funding and lower oil prices.
SpiceJet plans fundraising, faces operational challenges
What's fueling this rally?
SpiceJet's board is gearing up to discuss a big fundraising plan (possibly through selling shares or raising debt).
They're also working on getting more planes flying and improving their network.
Still, the airline faces big hurdles ahead, including operational issues.