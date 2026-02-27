SpiceJet stock jumps 8% on major shareholder's stake sale Business Feb 27, 2026

SpiceJet's stock got a nice boost—up nearly 8%—after Authum acquired over 10 crore shares by invoking pledged collateral that had been provided by promoter Ajay Singh as security against Spice Healthcare's obligations.

While this gave the airline's share price a lift, it's still trading way below last year's high, so there's some ground left to cover.