SpiceJet fined ₹1L for using 'dark patterns' on booking platform
What's the story
The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on SpiceJet for using "dark patterns" on its flight booking platform. The consumer watchdog found that the airline used deceptive user interface practices that could mislead consumers and influence their booking decisions, violating consumer protection norms. The CCPA's order comes after an inquiry led by Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare and Commissioner Anupam Mishra.
Misleading tactics
Users automatically enrolled into SpiceClub loyalty program
The inquiry found that users were automatically enrolled into SpiceJet's SpiceClub loyalty program through a pre-ticked checkbox.
The opt-in for promotional messages was also pre-selected by default, without any action from consumers.
Even after being notified by the authority, SpiceJet continued these practices.
The airline replaced the original pre-ticked checkbox with another one that automatically opted users into receiving promotional messages via SMS, WhatsApp, and email.
Technical error
SpiceJet claimed issue was due to technical error
During the proceedings, SpiceJet claimed that the issue was due to a technical error.
The airline has now been directed by CCPA to submit an undertaking confirming that corrective measures have been taken and will remain in place permanently.
The authority identified three distinct dark patterns on SpiceJet's platform: forced action, interface interference, and trick question.
Consumer rights
CCPA says dark patterns on website
The CCPA said such practices impair consumer autonomy and undermine informed decision-making.
It also noted that SpiceJet's conduct violated provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, related to unfair trade practices, unfair contract terms, and misleading representations.
The airline was also found in breach of Rule 4(9) of the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020 which mandates explicit consent from consumers through affirmative action.