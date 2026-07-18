SpiceJet fined ₹1L for using 'dark patterns' on booking platform

The inquiry found that users were automatically enrolled into SpiceJet's SpiceClub loyalty program through a pre-ticked checkbox.

The opt-in for promotional messages was also pre-selected by default, without any action from consumers.

Even after being notified by the authority, SpiceJet continued these practices.

The airline replaced the original pre-ticked checkbox with another one that automatically opted users into receiving promotional messages via SMS, WhatsApp, and email.