SpiceJet told Delhi High Court ₹144.5cr payment could collapse airline

SpiceJet offers Gurugram acre as security

This whole dispute goes back to a 2015 deal over shares and warrants. While SpiceJet says it has already paid ₹730 crore, some dues are still being debated.

To avoid a sudden cash crunch, it has offered up a one-acre property in Gurugram as security instead of money, hoping this helps settle things without making its situation worse.

The airline also mentioned possible government relief as the industry faces tough times.