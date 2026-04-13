SpiceJet told Delhi High Court ₹144.5cr payment could collapse airline
SpiceJet told the Delhi High Court that paying ₹144.5 crore immediately in its ongoing legal fight with Kalanithi Maran and KAL Airways could push the airline to collapse.
Its lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, explained that the company is already struggling with high fuel prices and fallout from the West Asia conflict.
The court has given it until April 15 to figure things out.
SpiceJet offers Gurugram acre as security
This whole dispute goes back to a 2015 deal over shares and warrants. While SpiceJet says it has already paid ₹730 crore, some dues are still being debated.
To avoid a sudden cash crunch, it has offered up a one-acre property in Gurugram as security instead of money, hoping this helps settle things without making its situation worse.
The airline also mentioned possible government relief as the industry faces tough times.