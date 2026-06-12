Spinny plans up to $300 million IPO for used-car listing Business Jun 12, 2026

Spinny, the used-car platform you might have seen ads for, is planning to raise up to $300 million through an IPO soon.

The company is getting help from big names like Morgan Stanley and Citi India and could become the first major Indian used-car platform to list, ahead of rivals like Cars24 and CarDekho, if the plans proceed as expected.