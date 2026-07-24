SPJIMR and Great Learning launch executive AI programs for leaders

SPJIMR has partnered with Great Learning to launch new executive programs that blend leadership skills with the latest in artificial intelligence.

These courses are aimed at managers, senior leaders, and CXOs, and you don't need coding experience for some of them.

The lineup includes a seven-month AI for Business Leaders program, a nine-month CFO program focused on finance and tech transformation, and a five-month online certificate in AI and Generative AI for Managers.