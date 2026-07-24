SPJIMR and Great Learning launch executive AI programs for leaders
SPJIMR has partnered with Great Learning to launch new executive programs that blend leadership skills with the latest in artificial intelligence.
These courses are aimed at managers, senior leaders, and CXOs, and you don't need coding experience for some of them.
The lineup includes a seven-month AI for Business Leaders program, a nine-month CFO program focused on finance and tech transformation, and a five-month online certificate in AI and Generative AI for Managers.
Live online classes, hands-on projects, certificates
Expect live online classes, hands-on projects, and even campus immersions for select courses.
Graduates will get a Certificate of Completion, plus Executive Alumni Status on eligible programs.
As SPJIMR Dean Varun Nagaraj puts it, these offerings are all about keeping up with industry changes, while Great Learning CEO Mohan Lakhamraju highlights its goal to shape leaders who can connect tech skills with smart decision-making.