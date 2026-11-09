SplashBI opens Hyderabad Global Capability Center, pledges over $100 million
SplashBI, a U.S.-based data analytics company, just opened its new Global Capability Center (GCC) in Hyderabad.
They're putting over $100 million into this space over the next five to seven years to boost infrastructure, tech, and talent.
The 20,000-square-foot center, inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, has capacity for 275 professionals.
SplashBI Center consolidates local teams
This new GCC brings SplashBI's local teams together under one roof to ramp up collaboration and innovation. The focus is on platform engineering, AI development, analytics, and customer solutions.
CEO and Co-Founder Naveen Miglani shared that the center will strengthen their engineering and support for customers.
President and Co-Founder Kiran Reddy Pasham added that it's all about building tools that help people get more out of their data.