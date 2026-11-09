SplashBI opens Hyderabad Global Capability Center, pledges over $100 million

This new GCC brings SplashBI's local teams together under one roof to ramp up collaboration and innovation. The focus is on platform engineering, AI development, analytics, and customer solutions.

CEO and Co-Founder Naveen Miglani shared that the center will strengthen their engineering and support for customers.

President and Co-Founder Kiran Reddy Pasham added that it's all about building tools that help people get more out of their data.