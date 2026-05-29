Sports Illustrated cuts 10-15 staff amid Minute Media layoff reports
Business
Sports Illustrated just let go of 10 to 15 staffers, including longtime writers Mike Rosenberg, Greg Bishop, and Stephanie Apstein.
The move comes as Sports Illustrated continues to face turmoil.
Minute Media is reportedly set to lay off 12% of its global workforce.
Departing writers post farewells on X
The departing writers took to X, formerly Twitter, to share heartfelt messages.
Apstein thanked readers as she wrapped up nearly 15 years at SI, while Bishop reflected on living his dream for over a decade.
Rosenberg kept things light, joking about his quick layoff meeting but also appreciating his journey: "Life has been good to me in so many ways."