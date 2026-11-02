Spot gold $3,894.89 near year low amid Fed tightening talk

A possible US Federal Reserve interest-rate hike in December is making gold less appealing since it doesn't pay interest.

There's now a 75% chance of that hike, according to market trackers.

The impact is global: in India, gold dropped by ₹3,200 to ₹142,000 per 10gm and silver slid by ₹4,200 to ₹186,000 per kilogram this week.

So if you're following precious metals or thinking about investing in them, it's definitely a tense moment!