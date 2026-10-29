Spot gold slips as Fed holds rates at 3.75%-4.00%

director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities like Ajay Kedia point out that traders are playing it safe ahead of the key inflation report and staying cautious because of tensions in the Middle East.

The odds of a rate hike in December have dropped a bit too, from 84% to 78%.

Meanwhile, global commodity prices could jump by 23% in 2026 thanks to ongoing geopolitical issues and shipping disruptions.

Plus, China's net gold imports through Hong Kong just hit a five-month high, showing how demand is shifting worldwide.