Spotify co-CEO Gustav Soderstrom says AI boosts productivity not layoffs

AI-linked layoffs and limited revenue gains

Not every company is following Spotify's lead: Block cut 40% of its staff, or 4,000 jobs, and Coinbase said it would slash its headcount by 14% this week, all thanks to AI making things more efficient.

Last year alone saw more than 54,000 layoffs tied to AI.

While some bosses say AI speeds up work, studies show it can actually pile on stress and lead to burnout.

Plus, an MIT study found most companies aren't even seeing much revenue growth from their investment in AI yet.