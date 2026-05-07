Spotify co-CEO Gustav Soderstrom says AI boosts productivity not layoffs
AI is shaking up how companies work, and leaders are stuck between saving money by cutting jobs and using AI to help employees get more done.
Spotify's co-CEO Gustav Soderstrom says they're choosing to keep their team together and use AI to boost productivity, rather than let people go.
AI-linked layoffs and limited revenue gains
Not every company is following Spotify's lead: Block cut 40% of its staff, or 4,000 jobs, and Coinbase said it would slash its headcount by 14% this week, all thanks to AI making things more efficient.
Last year alone saw more than 54,000 layoffs tied to AI.
While some bosses say AI speeds up work, studies show it can actually pile on stress and lead to burnout.
Plus, an MIT study found most companies aren't even seeing much revenue growth from their investment in AI yet.