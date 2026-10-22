Spotify forecasts €820 million Q4 operating income, credits AI features

Spotify is leaning into AI to help users discover more music, aiming to stand out from new music-making platforms like Suno and Udio.

In the last quarter, it hit €672 million in operating income and brought in €4.97 billion in revenue, with operating income right on target with analyst predictions and revenue slightly below them.

Co-CEO Alex Norstrom says his focus is on growing smartly while keeping costs in check, all part of making sure Spotify keeps its edge and keeps expanding.