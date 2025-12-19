Next Article
Spotify India flips to profit with ₹75cr gain in FY25
Spotify India just posted a net profit of ₹75 crore for FY25, bouncing back from last year's ₹143 crore loss.
The big win came from a sharp boost in both subscriptions (up 89%) and ad revenue (up 38.5%), pushing total revenue up by 50%.
What's driving the numbers?
Operational revenue jumped to ₹514 crore, and total revenue hit ₹527 crore—both major leaps from last year.
Spotify also tightened its belt, cutting marketing costs by over a third, which helped bring overall spending down even as staff and other expenses grew.
Still some hurdles ahead
Even with this turnaround, Spotify India has negative reserves of ₹1,221 crore due to past losses.
So while things look up now, there's still work ahead if they want to keep the good times rolling.