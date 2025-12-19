Spotify India flips to profit with ₹75cr gain in FY25

Operational revenue jumped to ₹514 crore, and total revenue hit ₹527 crore—both major leaps from last year. Spotify also tightened its belt, cutting marketing costs by over a third, which helped bring overall spending down even as staff and other expenses grew.

Still some hurdles ahead

Even with this turnaround, Spotify India has negative reserves of ₹1,221 crore due to past losses.

So while things look up now, there's still work ahead if they want to keep the good times rolling.