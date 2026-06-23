Real estate firm Square Yards is India's latest unicorn
What's the story
Square Yards, a real estate and mortgage platform, has become the latest entrant in India's unicorn club. The Gurugram-based company raised ₹900 crore (around $95 million) in a funding round that included both debt and equity. The round was led by EAAA Alternatives with participation from global corporate credit manager Muzinich & Co. This investment values Square Yards at over $1 billion.
Growth trajectory
A look at financial performance
Square Yards, founded by Tanuj Shori and Kanika Gupta, has a presence in India, UAE, Australia, and Canada. The company is also looking to raise another $50-60 million in the next quarter as part of its ongoing capital strategy. For FY26, Square Yards reported revenues of ₹2,086 crore (around $223 million), a 48% year-on-year growth. The company's EBITDA also saw a massive jump of 3.7 times to ₹176 crore (around $19 million).
Business expansion
Company's expansion into integrated ecosystem
Beyond its core brokerage business, Square Yards has expanded into a fully-integrated ecosystem offering services across property search, transactions, home loans, interiors, and property management. The company also runs Urban Money, Azuro and Interior Company. Urban Money has grown rapidly with loan disbursals of ₹87,831 crore in FY26 through partnerships with over 150 banks and NBFCs.
Tech development
Technology-led platforms and IPO preparations
Square Yards also runs technology-led B2B platforms such as a data intelligence platform for property valuation and title search, and PropVR, an AI-powered tool for immersive 3D, virtual and augmented reality property experiences. The latest capital infusion has strengthened its balance sheet while enabling further expansion and strengthening its technological infrastructure. This will help Square Yards prepare for its initial public offering (IPO).