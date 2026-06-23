Real estate firm Square Yards is India's latest unicorn

Growth trajectory

A look at financial performance

Square Yards, founded by Tanuj Shori and Kanika Gupta, has a presence in India, UAE, Australia, and Canada. The company is also looking to raise another $50-60 million in the next quarter as part of its ongoing capital strategy. For FY26, Square Yards reported revenues of ₹2,086 crore (around $223 million), a 48% year-on-year growth. The company's EBITDA also saw a massive jump of 3.7 times to ₹176 crore (around $19 million).