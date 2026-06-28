Square Yards plans $200 million-$300 million IPO over the next financial year (i.e., by March 2027 / FY27) for $2B valuation
Square Yards, a Gurugram-based real estate tech company, is gearing up for a $200 million to $300 million IPO over the next financial year (by March 2027 / FY27), aiming for a $2 billion valuation.
The move will mix new shares with some existing investors cashing out, and big names like Axis Capital and J.P. Morgan are helping out.
Square Yards raised 900cr valuation $1B
This IPO buzz comes right after Square Yards raised ₹900 crore ($95 million), bumping its valuation to $1 billion. The fresh funds are going into tech upgrades and expansion.
In FY26, they saw revenue jump 48% to ₹2,086 crore and their profits (EBITDA) nearly quadrupled.
Active in India, United Arab Emirates, Australia, and Canada, and with more funding on the way, Square Yards is carving out space alongside rivals like ANAROCK and PropTiger.