The company is in talks with multiple banks

This unicorn is planning a $300M IPO at $2B valuation

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:26 pm Jun 28, 202605:26 pm

What's the story

Proptech unicorn Square Yards has begun preparations for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise between $200 million and $300 million. The company is in talks with Axis Capital, JP Morgan, and BofA Securities for the listing. The IPO is expected to include a combination of fresh equity and an offer for sale by existing investors. The company is targeting a valuation of around $2 billion for the public offering.