Square Yards raises 900 cr and becomes unicorn, prepares IPO

Square Yards posts 2,086 cr revenue

The company's revenue jumped 48% in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26) to ₹2,086 crore, with profits (EBITDA) rising nearly four times to ₹176 crore.

Founder Tanuj Shori says the new investment will power more technology upgrades and bigger operations.

Square Yards also runs brands like Urban Money (home loans) and Azuro (rental management), making it a key player in India's real estate scene.

Investors are pretty impressed by its growth potential in such a fragmented market.