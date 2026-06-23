Square Yards raises 900 cr and becomes unicorn, prepares IPO
Square Yards, a real estate technology platform, just hit unicorn status after snagging ₹900 crore ($95 million) from EAAA Alternatives and Muzinich & Co. This pushes its value over $1 billion.
The fresh funds are set to fuel expansion, ramp up its technology game, and help prep for a massive ₹2,000 crore IPO.
Square Yards posts 2,086 cr revenue
The company's revenue jumped 48% in FY26 (fiscal year 2025-26) to ₹2,086 crore, with profits (EBITDA) rising nearly four times to ₹176 crore.
Founder Tanuj Shori says the new investment will power more technology upgrades and bigger operations.
Square Yards also runs brands like Urban Money (home loans) and Azuro (rental management), making it a key player in India's real estate scene.
Investors are pretty impressed by its growth potential in such a fragmented market.