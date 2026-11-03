Squarespace lays off about 300 employees to become more flexible
Business
Squarespace is letting go of about 300 people, 19% of its team, to keep up with how fast the website-building world is changing.
CEO Anthony Casalena said this move isn't about saving money but about making the company more flexible with smaller teams and fewer layers of management.
"The way we need to work is changing faster than at any point in our history," he said.
Squarespace extends benefits through May 2027
Casalena thanked everyone for their hard work and recognized how tough this news is.
Laid-off employees will get at least 16 weeks' base pay, extra compensation depending on how long they've been with Squarespace, career coaching, and job search help.
Employee benefits will continue through May 2027, and international staff will have support based on local laws.