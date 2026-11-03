Squarespace trims about 19% of global staff amid AI push
Business
Squarespace is letting go of about 19% of its global team, almost 300 people, as part of a big company shake-up.
The move, confirmed by Jeff Seedman, a public relations specialist representing Squarespace, is meant to help Squarespace streamline how it works and zero in on what's next for its growth.
Squarespace launched Blueprint and announced Forma
The web hosting world is changing fast thanks to generative AI, which makes building websites much easier. Competitors like Wix are making big moves too, so Squarespace is stepping up its own game with new AI features.
In 2024, it launched the Blueprint tool, and it's recently announced Forma, an upcoming AI native platform.
All these changes come after Squarespace went private again in a $7 billion deal in 2024.