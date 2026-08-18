SRCC and EY India launch 12 month AI VIBE program
Business
SRCC has teamed up with EY India to launch the AI VIBE program, a 12-month course designed to get students hands-on with artificial intelligence skills.
Open to SRCC students from semester three onward, the program picks candidates through assessments, interviews, and a statement of purpose.
Course includes hackathons and EY mentorship
AI VIBE covers everything from machine learning and Generative AI to data analytics, fintech, blockchain, and AI governance.
Expect hackathons, mentorships, real-world projects, and guidance from EY's industry experts.
As SRCC Principal Prof. Simrit Kaur puts it: "by connecting education with industry, we are bridging the skills gap and enabling students to enter the workforce with greater confidence and readiness."