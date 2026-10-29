Sridhar Ramaswamy questions Databricks's 80% growth, Ghodsi hints AI cooperation
Business
Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy just called out Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi over Databricks's 80% growth rate, asking for more financial transparency.
Ghodsi replied that while their companies sometimes compete, they are complementary, and hinted they might even work together in the AI space.
Sridhar Ramaswamy calls for AI regulation
Ghodsi responded to Ramaswamy's post about Databricks's AI tokens and customer spending.
The online back-and-forth got people talking about competition and collaboration in tech.
Meanwhile, in a recent interview with ET, Ramaswamy said clear, consistent AI regulations should apply to everyone, not just big labs, so that AI stays responsible as it grows.