Sridhar Vembu agrees with Larry Ellison that AI is commoditizing
Business
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is on the same page as Oracle's Larry Ellison when it comes to where AI is headed.
In a video shared by Vembu on X, Ellison pointed out that most big AI models, including ChatGPT, are built using the same public internet data, making it tough for anyone to stand out.
As Vembu put it, "AI is rapidly commoditizing. The value shifts to what is built around it."
Larry Ellison calls proprietary datasets decisive
Ellison, in a video shared by Vembu, explained that having unique, proprietary datasets will be the real game-changer as AI models start looking more and more alike.
He summed it up: "The real competitive edge isn't the model anymore — it's access to exclusive, proprietary datasets."