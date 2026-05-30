Sridhar Vembu agrees with Larry Ellison that AI is commoditizing Business May 30, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu is on the same page as Oracle's Larry Ellison when it comes to where AI is headed.

In a video shared by Vembu on X, Ellison pointed out that most big AI models, including ChatGPT, are built using the same public internet data, making it tough for anyone to stand out.

As Vembu put it, "AI is rapidly commoditizing. The value shifts to what is built around it."