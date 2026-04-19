Sridhar Vembu: AI era demands domain expertise beyond coding Business Apr 19, 2026

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu thinks tech pros need more than just coding chops in the AI era.

He points out that while programming matters, companies really value people who understand things like security, reliability, and compliance: areas where human know-how still makes a big difference.

As he puts it, "Programming skills are the foundation (and we definitely don't want to lose them) but deep domain knowledge is what customers pay for, along with reliability, security, support and compliance."