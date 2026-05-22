Sridhar Vembu praises NPCI and UPI on Innovators Playground podcast
Business
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu is cheering on NPCI for making digital payments easy with UPI, calling them an organization he "hugely admires."
After chatting with NPCI CEO Dilip Asbe on the Innovators Playground Podcast, Vembu shared his thoughts about how local innovation can really shape India's tech scene.
Zoho working on India specific AI
Vembu believes India needs its own style of AI, not just copies of Western models.
Zoho is working on two projects to make this happen and is tackling energy challenges in and around Tenkasi in Tamil Nadu.
The conversation also highlighted how rural areas could drive tech growth, and help decentralize opportunities across the country.