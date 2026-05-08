Sridhar Vembu raises concerns about layoffs after Arnav Gupta's post
Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu is raising concerns about ongoing tech layoffs, after sharing a post by Meta engineer Arnav Gupta that says, "The layoffs will continue till we learn to use AI."
The post points out that Gupta mentioned a list containing 8,000 names and that he could be among those affected by future layoffs as companies try to figure out how best to use AI.
Vembu says hardware costs drive layoffs
Vembu explains it's not just about robots taking over; rising costs for things like servers and GPUs mean companies are cutting staff because salaries are one of the few expenses they can control.
He also questions whether all this new AI is actually making businesses more productive, saying that while developers can write more code with AI tools, the real-world impact isn't clear yet.